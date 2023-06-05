Australia favourites against India in WTC final, says Wasim Akram

Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc. — PTI

By ANI Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 3:17 PM

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram says Australia has an edge over India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final as the English conditions will suit them better.

In an event ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the former Pakistani bowler said: "Australia is slightly favourites, however, it depends on weather as well, and I think weather will be excellent, like the way it is, the toss is also crucial and pitch also matters but Australia are slightly favourites".

Akram also praised Mitchell Starc, the Australian left-arm pace bowler.

"Mitchell Starc is a very good left arm pacer and among youngsters Shaheen Afridi. He just needs to stay injury free. He should not drop his pace. In Test matches pace is important and in T20s variation," he added.

India and Australia have faced off in 106 Tests. India has won 32 matches, Australia has got 44 wins, while 29 matches ended in a draw and one in a tie.

With India's two-Test series wins in Australia over the last few years and its domination at home against the Aussies, India's record in the last few years has seen improvement.