Australia favourites against India in WTC final, says Wasim Akram

Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the match on Saturday at the fabled Wembley Stadium
Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram says Australia has an edge over India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final as the English conditions will suit them better.
In an event ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the former Pakistani bowler said: "Australia is slightly favourites, however, it depends on weather as well, and I think weather will be excellent, like the way it is, the toss is also crucial and pitch also matters but Australia are slightly favourites".
Akram also praised Mitchell Starc, the Australian left-arm pace bowler.
"Mitchell Starc is a very good left arm pacer and among youngsters Shaheen Afridi. He just needs to stay injury free. He should not drop his pace. In Test matches pace is important and in T20s variation," he added.
India and Australia have faced off in 106 Tests. India has won 32 matches, Australia has got 44 wins, while 29 matches ended in a draw and one in a tie.
With India's two-Test series wins in Australia over the last few years and its domination at home against the Aussies, India's record in the last few years has seen improvement.
Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the match on Saturday at the fabled Wembley Stadium
The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver claimed his 32nd victory in Montmeló a full decade ago back in May 2013 with Ferrari
Northern Irishman insists that former European Tour players who have signed for LIV Golf should not be eligible for the tournament
Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud turns on the style to quell the challenge of Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5
Messi's possible move to Saudi Arabia could involve what pundits have termed a record-breaking deal, and renew his club rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr last year
Former great turned television pundit highlights Pujara's experience of playing County cricket for Sussex
With an eye on the world No 1 spot Aryna Sabalenka fights off a determined challenge from fellow Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich to reach the third round
A strong showing at the 'Home of Cricket' in Ireland could see the Warwickshire pace bowler featuring in the upcoming Ashes series