Australia cricket great Warner to 'accept' drink-drive charge

Australian cricket star David Warner will "accept responsibility" for drink-driving, his lawyer told reporters on Thursday after a Sydney court hearing.

The 39-year-old faces a "middle-range" drink-driving charge, court documents showed, after allegedly being more than twice the legal limit in Sydney in April.

Warner -- one of Australia's best-known sportsmen -- is accused of being at the wheel of a van and stopping short of a random testing site, before being breath-tested, arrested and taken to a police station.

"I can indicate that David will be accepting responsibility for drink-driving," defence lawyer Bobby Hill told reporters outside court, according to public broadcaster ABC.

"So many of us make those poor decisions. I think what's important is accepting and being accountable for those poor decisions," he said.

Warner's lawyer argued that the case showed the risk people take when trying to assess whether they have drunk too much.

"It doesn't matter if you're a tradesman, a doctor or one of the best opening batsmen in the world, that danger exists for every one of us."

Former international opener Warner, who captains Sydney Thunder in the domestic Big Bash League, did not appear in court and has not entered a plea, local media said.

Court documents showed the next hearing was set for June 24.