  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 29, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 7, 1447 | Fajr 05:06 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.2°C

Australia captain Cummins returns to bowling in buildup to Ashes

Cummins was ruled out of the series-opener in Perth starting on November 21 but hopes to be available for the following match in Brisbane two weeks later

Published: Wed 29 Oct 2025, 3:00 PM

Top Stories

'Didn't think twice': How UAE expat rescues 2 girls from drowning at night in Mamzar

'Didn't think twice': How UAE expat rescues 2 girls from drowning at night in Mamzar

2 nurses on first flight to UAE save passenger from cardiac arrest 35,000 ft in air

2 nurses on first flight to UAE save passenger from cardiac arrest 35,000 ft in air

Dubai: Flying taxis, driverless cars to take centrestage at 2026 transport summit

Dubai: Flying taxis, driverless cars to take centrestage at 2026 transport summit

Australia captain Pat Cummins has eased back into bowling in his rehabilitation from a lower-back injury as he scrambles to be fit for the second Ashes Test against England.

Cummins was ruled out of the series-opener in Perth starting on November 21 but hopes to be available for the following match in Brisbane two weeks later.

Recommended For You

Aster DM Healthcare eyes top-tier status in India with aggressive expansion and strategic merger

Aster DM Healthcare eyes top-tier status in India with aggressive expansion and strategic merger

Pakistani producer Abdullah Seja on 'Sher', Dubai’s creative scene, and the future of Urdu content

Pakistani producer Abdullah Seja on 'Sher', Dubai’s creative scene, and the future of Urdu content

The secret relationship between your gut and brain

The secret relationship between your gut and brain

Takaichi, Trump swap praise for 'new golden age' of ties

Takaichi, Trump swap praise for 'new golden age' of ties

ICAP’s CFO conference in Dubai focuses on financial leadership through agility and innovation

ICAP’s CFO conference in Dubai focuses on financial leadership through agility and innovation

 

The 32-year-old paceman bowled off a short run-up in the nets at Cricket New South Wales' training base on Tuesday as staff watched on.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said on Monday Cummins would need "four-plus weeks" to be ready to play, effectively ruling him out of any warmup match before the Gabba Test.

Steve Smith will captain Australia in Perth, while Victoria fast bowler Scott Boland is expected to be selected in Cummins's place.

Australia hold the urn, having retained it with a 2-2 series draw in the 2023 Ashes in England.