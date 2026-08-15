Cricket: Australia on ropes as Bangladesh dominate day three in Darwin

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green and wicketkeeper Alex Carey were left with an improbable rescue mission on Saturday as Bangladesh moved within six wickets of an upset for the ages on day three of the first test in Darwin.

Australia, the world's top-ranked test nation, were in trouble at 161 for four at stumps, still 67 runs in arrears after Bangladesh's underrated batters put 426 on the board.

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A victory scenario that appeared unthinkable days ago burst into view after tea, when Australia's number four Steve Smith spooned a caught-and-bowled to all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be out for 44.

The departure of Australia's time-honoured saviour left the hosts in trouble at 122 for four and had Bangladesh players mobbing and roaring in triumph on the Marrara Oval pitch.

"The way we showed character and played the last two, three days I think is outstanding. So, really happy to see them play like this," Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.

Now, all eyes are on all-rounder Green, whose place in the side has generated remarkable angst since his underwhelming Ashes campaign.

Following Smith's demise, he defended well with Carey in the final hour, though the flat pitch offered few tests.

Cauldron of heat

Green was 43 not out, with Carey on 15. Australia will likely need a big partnership from the duo to stave off defeat.

Marrara Oval, in Australia's tropical north, has been a cauldron of heat throughout, but only the hosts have wilted.

Australia's vaunted pace attack resembled walking wounded after being put to work for a third consecutive day on Saturday.

Josh Hazlewood finished with 6-89 on his return from injury and raised a milestone 300th in tests when he had Miraz caught behind for 65 – but Australia's celebrations were muted.

Bangladesh's batters skipped away to a 228-run lead, their reply more than doubling Australia's first innings-198.

Batting at number seven, Miraz marshalled the tail superbly in a 154-ball knock, and none of his lower-order partners gave up their wickets cheaply.

Australia's ragged fielding continued on day three. Captain and fast bowler Pat Cummins saw two catches dropped off his bowling in the same over.

Smith dropped a sitter at deep backward square leg to reprieve tailender Taskin Ahmed and miss out on a record 219th catch in tests.

Travis Head spilled a more difficult, one-handed chance running back from midwicket to save Miraz.

When it was Bangladesh's turn with the ball, Hasan Mahmud bowled struggling opener Jake Weatherald for a duck and Head for 17, both chopping on to their stumps.

Australia number three Marnus Labuschagne was dropped on nine by wicketkeeper Litton Das, but squandered the chance to make Bangladesh pay. He was bowled for 31 with a fresh-air swipe against left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.