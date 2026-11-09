Australia axe Labuschagne for New Zealand Test series

The 32-year-old has not scored a century since the 2023 Ashes series against England, but Bailey left the door open for a recall if he again finds form in the domestic red-ball competition

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 11:10 AM
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Marnus Labuschagne was Monday axed from Australia's squad for their upcoming four-Test series against New Zealand, paying the price for a long run of poor form.

The number three, who has played 68 Tests, was under-pressure going into their recent tour of South Africa and failed to fire across the three Tests.   

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"At this stage we won't be considering Marn for selection for certainly that first Test, but for the New Zealand series," chairman of selectors George Bailey told cricket.com.au.

"There's been a lot of speculation around his place in the team.

"So I think this gives him a little bit of space and clears up a bit of conjecture as we work through the next round of (Sheffield) Shield cricket."

Labuschagne, who at one stage was the world's top-ranked batter, had a tortured tour of South Africa, where his highest score was 39.

The 32-year-old has not scored a century since the 2023 Ashes series against England, but Bailey left the door open for a recall if he again finds form in the domestic red-ball competition.

"It's still possible, absolutely," he said. 

"And I think we all know how good and how effective Marnus can be at his best. But that performance hasn't been there.

"But I don't think we've ever ruled anyone out permanently ... and that's no different in this case."

The first Test against New Zealand starts on December 9 in Perth with the squad set to be named after the next round of Shield action, which begins Wednesday.

With Labuschagne gone, the question is who replaces him, with Steve Smith tipped to move up from four to three.

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