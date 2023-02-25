Australia all-rounder Cameron Green 'ready' for third Test against India

Green's return to the line-up is a huge relief for the injury-hit Australian team

Australian bowler Cameron Green during a practice session. — PTI

By ANI Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 3:43 PM

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has declared himself "100 per cent ready" for the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India in Indore.

Australia will play India in Indore in the third Test from March 1 while the fourth Test will be played in Ahmedabad from March 9.

Green had broken a finger while batting during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa last year.

The all-rounder was very close to playing the second Test in Delhi but eventually decided against it.

"I was so, so close last game, but I think probably having an extra week has helped a lot, I am 100% ready to go," Green told cricket.com.au.

"It's just a few instances in the nets where I'd go for a sweep and it just jarred the end of my bat. We probably just thought that we'd sacrifice a game and with obviously the year ahead that we've got, it's probably the right call," he added.

Australia will welcome the addition of a fast bowling option in Green. The all-rounder has 806 Test runs at 35.04 average and six half-centuries to his credit. He has also taken 23 wickets at a 29.78 average, with one five-for.

Green's return to the line-up is a huge relief for Australia, who are already dealing with injuries and departures. David Warner, Ashton Agar, and Josh Hazlewood have already left, and skipper Pat Cummins is in Australia for a family issue.

Cummins will miss the third Test in Indore, with Steve Smith taking over as the skipper.

Smith has captained Australia in 34 Tests between 2014 and 2018, including Australia's most recent Test tour of India in 2017, a controversy-marred campaign in which Smith dominated with the bat, scoring three centuries.

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series he has scored 71 runs in four innings at an average of 23.66.

Cummins' absence is the latest blow to Aussies' hopes in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Earlier, pacer Hazlewood and opener Warner returned home due to injuries. Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc will likely be the replacement of his captain and will lead the pace attack.

India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing four-match Test series and captain Cummins' absence will make things more difficult for the visitors.

