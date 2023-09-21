Asian Games: Indian women enter cricket semis after Shafali's 67 in rain-hit match

Edgar Cheung's Tokyo Olympics gold turned him into a celebrity and prompted parents in Hong Kong to sign their children up for fencing classes
Favourites India advanced to the semifinals of the women's cricket competition at the Asian Games on Thursday after their quarterfinal against Malaysia was abandoned because of rain.
The toss at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field was delayed due to the weather and the stop-start match was initially reduced to a 15 overs-a-side contest.
Put into bat, India feasted on Malaysia's limited bowling resources and racked up 173-2 in 15 overs. Opener Shafali Verma smashed five sixes in her 39-ball 67, and Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 47 off 29 balls.
Only two balls had been bowled in Malaysia's chase before the rain returned, eventually leading to the match being called off.
World number four India advanced courtesy of their higher seeding in the tournament and will play either Bangladesh or Hong Kong for a place in the final.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka are expected to contest the other semi.
Malaysia coach Thusara Kodikara was disappointed his team did not get the chance to finish out the game.
"We are here to learn a lot of things from this kind of team (but) we can’t do anything because of the rain. It was out of our control," Kodikara said.
"I am very proud of them because they are quite young and of course they want to learn in every single game.
"They are working very hard in the last few months (and) I hope these young girls learn from this game also."
