Asia Cup: Zaman Khan replaces injured Naseem Shah in Pakistan squad

With 27 players within six shots of the leader a photo finish looks on the cards in the DP World Tour event
Right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s 17-player squad for the ongoing Asia Cup.
Zaman joined the team on Wednesday morning.
Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India. He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ODI World Cup.
Haris Rauf, who did not bowl on the reserve day of Pakistan vs India contest as a precautionary measure, continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match.
Team doctor Sohail Saleem said: “These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup.”
Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will join the team on Thursday morning.
