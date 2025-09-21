  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 21, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 29, 1447 | Fajr 04:50 | DXB clear.png35.3°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Asia Cup: Why this Afridi fan loves Kohli and Rohit

Dubai resident Hassan Khan was only five years old when he watched Shahid Afridi hit four consecutive sixes against Harbhajan Singh in a Test match at Lahore

Published: Sun 21 Sept 2025, 8:28 PM

Top Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan stumble as Indian spinners take charge

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan stumble as Indian spinners take charge

Explained: What the UAE’s new startup campaign means for entrepreneurs

Explained: What the UAE’s new startup campaign means for entrepreneurs

Dubai introduces new service for early detection of Alzheimer's disease

Dubai introduces new service for early detection of Alzheimer's disease

Unlike the vast majority of fans, Islamabad-born Hassan Khan arrived alone at Dubai International Stadium to support Pakistan in the Super Four game against India.

A cricket fan since 2006, Khan has attended seven India-Pakistan matches until now.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Watch: Abu Dhabi trials drone delivery from Al Samha to Khalifa Industrial Zone

thumb-image

Special football campaign launched for Saudi National Day

thumb-image

Asia Cup: India beat Oman by 21 runs in final group stage game

thumb-image

UAE President arrives in Tbilisi for official visit to Georgia

thumb-image

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed reminds world of need for peace, tolerance as UN marks 80 years

 

But it’s the memory of his first game between the arch-rivals which is still fresh in his mind.

“I remember going with my family to the Lahore Test in 2006 against India. Shahid Afridi hit four consecutive sixes in an over against Harbhajan Singh. I was a little kid, I think I was only five years old, but watching those incredible sixes, I became a cricket fan and a Shahid Afridi fan instantly,” Khan said.

“Of course, as a Pakistani, I support my team, but in Pakistan, we also love Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma because they are great players. It doesn't matter which country they represent; we love them for their cricket,” the Dubai resident added.

“Once we are talking about players, it’s just about cricket, nothing else. Not just me, there are a lot of fans in Pakistan who love Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli because people appreciate good cricket. But when you bring politics into cricket, then it doesn’t look nice. I am one of those people who hate it when people try to mix sports with politics. We don’t love cricketers for political reasons, we love them for their cricket ”