Asia Cup in UAE: Indian stars return to ‘lucky’ omelette eatery ahead of Pakistan clash

With anticipation building for Sunday’s Men’s T20 Asia Cup showdown between India and Pakistan in Dubai, three Indian cricket stars — spinner Kuldeep Yadav, all-rounder Rinku Singh, and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Kumar — were spotted enjoying a laid-back lunch at Raju Omlet in Business Bay on Friday.

The outing has already stirred chatter among fans, with some wondering if the street food haunt could be a budding lucky charm for the Men in Blue. After all, back in February, captain Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav dined at the same spot just before a Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan in Dubai.

India went on to dominate that Sunday’s match, and a clip of the duo tucking into their meal, captioned “And there he is… the Hitman… enjoying a winning meal,” went viral, giving Raju Omlet a quirky place in cricket conversation.

Today’s return by Kuldeep, this time with Rinku and Jitesh, has reignited that playful superstition. Nakul Meherish, co-founder of Raju Omlet, couldn’t hide his excitement. “I believe this is lucky,” he told Khaleej Times.

“Last time, they came on a Friday before the Sunday match, and India won convincingly. I spoke with Kuldeep today, and he said he loves the food and vibe here. It’s an honour to host them, and maybe our omelettes do bring a little magic.”