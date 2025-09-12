  • search in Khaleej Times
Asia Cup in UAE: Indian stars return to ‘lucky’ omelette eatery ahead of Pakistan clash

The outing has already stirred chatter among fans, with some wondering if the street food haunt could be a budding lucky charm for the Men in Blue

Published: Fri 12 Sept 2025, 4:28 PM

With anticipation building for Sunday’s Men’s T20 Asia Cup showdown between India and Pakistan in Dubai, three Indian cricket stars — spinner Kuldeep Yadav, all-rounder Rinku Singh, and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Kumar — were spotted enjoying a laid-back lunch at Raju Omlet in Business Bay on Friday.

The outing has already stirred chatter among fans, with some wondering if the street food haunt could be a budding lucky charm for the Men in Blue. After all, back in February, captain Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav dined at the same spot just before a Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan in Dubai. 

India went on to dominate that Sunday’s match, and a clip of the duo tucking into their meal, captioned “And there he is… the Hitman… enjoying a winning meal,” went viral, giving Raju Omlet a quirky place in cricket conversation.

Today’s return by Kuldeep, this time with Rinku and Jitesh, has reignited that playful superstition. Nakul Meherish, co-founder of Raju Omlet, couldn’t hide his excitement. “I believe this is lucky,” he told Khaleej Times. 

“Last time, they came on a Friday before the Sunday match, and India won convincingly. I spoke with Kuldeep today, and he said he loves the food and vibe here. It’s an honour to host them, and maybe our omelettes do bring a little magic.”