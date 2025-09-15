Asia Cup: UAE hammer Oman to keep Super Four hopes alive

Skipper Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu struck attacking half-centuries to lead UAE to a thumping 42-run win over Oman in the Asia Cup on Monday.

Waseem, who hit 69, and Sharafu, who made 51, put on 88 runs for the opening wicket to guide hosts UAE to a challenging 172-5 in Abu Dhabi.

The home bowlers then combined to dismiss Oman for 130 in 18.4 overs for their first win in this edition of the regional tournament played in the T20 format.

Medium-pace bowler Junaid Siddique stood out with figures of 4-23. Haider Ali and Muhammad Jawadullah took two wickets each.

The batters had set up victory. Waseem and Sharafu started cautiously but soon took the attack to the opposition with a flurry of boundaries.

Sharafu fell for his 51 but Waseem kept up the charge and reached fifty with a six. The captain was run out in the final over.

"It was quite fun and it was an important game for us, so it was crucial to bring our best today. With a 4pm start, the pitch was playing a bit slow, and the ball wasn't coming onto the bat nicely. We had to use the crease a little, try to make room, step out, and play as straight as I could. I'm glad everything worked out today," said Sharafu who was named man-of-the-match.

"The plan was to accelerate in the powerplay and have at least one of us bat as deep as possible. Once I got out, credit goes to the captain for holding it together all the way. We had a lot of fun out there."

Waseem was delighted with the way his team bounced back from the disappointing performance against India.

"As I said, the past is past for us. We wanted to show our caliber and the way we want to play and we did that. I'm very happy," he said.

"We talked in the meeting, prepared three days before, and executed our plans. We wanted to play aggressively in the powerplay, and we did exactly that. It's a very proud moment for me, and I want to continue in the same way."

Meanwhile, Oman captain Jatinder Singh was gracious in defeat.

"I believe credit goes to the UAE batters--the way they started their innings, they had their plans and executed them well," he said.

"When we started, we were right on target but I think we lost too many wickets. I feel the team is picking up; we just lack a bit of experience. I think in the coming years, we'll be firing at full throttle.

"The track was quite placid, especially in the evening. The ball came nicely onto the bat; we knew a good powerplay was important, but that didn't happen."

UAE play Pakistan, who went down to tournament favourites India in a key match, next on Wednesday with the winner likely to move into the Super Four stage of the eight-nation event.

Oman were never in the chase and lost five wickets for 50 runs with captain and opener Jatinder Singh scoring 20 as they slumped to a second straight defeat.

Defending champions India, who won the previous edition played in a 50-overs format, lead the table in Group A with two wins in two matches are nearly through to the next stage.

Along with regional bragging rights, the competition will serve as a build-up towards the T20 World Cup in February-March in India and Sri Lanka.