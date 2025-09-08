Asia Cup: Tri-series win real confidence booster for Pakistan

Pakistan will be eyeing their third Asia Cup title when the eight-team tournament begins on Tuesday in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Having who previously won the event in 2000 and 2012, both in Bangladesh and in the ODI format, Pakistan will be aiming to clinch their first T20I Asia Cup title.

Fresh from their tri-series win at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Pakistan will be looking to extend their winning streak in the forthcoming tournament.

Among the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup, 10 players have featured in previous Asia Cup events. Five players — Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nawaz — played in the T20I editions of the tournament.

All-rounder Nawaz, who was named player of the tournament in the tri-series with 120 runs and 10 wickets, is the only member of the current squad to have featured in both the 2016 and 2022 T20I editions of the Asia Cup.

Since Mike Hesson took over as head coach, Pakistan have played 14 T20Is, winning 10 of them.

“I am pleased with the way the team is progressing. We have beaten Afghanistan (in the Sharjah tri-series final) in conditions that suit their spin attack, which was a real confidence builder. Winning a final under pressure before heading into the Asia Cup was also very important for us," Hesson said.

“An eight-team Asia Cup is great for Asian cricket. It’s a true test, it expands the game in the region, and it allows us to see players we don’t face often. Our pool is challenging with Oman, UAE and India. We have done our scouting, but we will need to adapt quickly. The key is not to get distracted by external pressures.

“We must focus on each game, qualify for the Super Four and then play consistently well to progress further. The side that handles those challenges best will win the tournament.”

Pakistan will play their opening match against Oman at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on September 12, before facing India on Sunday, September 14, at the same venue. Their final group fixture will be against the UAE on September 17, also in Dubai.

According to the tournament format, the top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, where all teams will face each other in a round-robin format. The top two sides at the end of the Super Four will qualify for the final, which will take place at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28.