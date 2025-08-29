UAE: Asia Cup fans stuck in 11-hour queues as 'tens of thousands' rush to book tickets

Cricket fans in the region have been waiting for tickets of one of the most prestigious tournaments to go on sale, sitting tight for an announcement on the same.

Today, the Emirates Cricket Board announced that tickets will be available to purchase on platinumlist.net, 5pm onwards.

Khaleej Times, too, got in on the action by vigorously refreshing the page for tickets. Thousands of people were already waiting on the website. At 5pm, there were nearly 15,000 people already in queue, with the website showing an estimated entry time of 1.20am.

Some fans, who were just a few minutes late to entering the website had to queue behing over 20,000 people, with a waiting time of over 11 hours.

Tickets for the India-Pakistan clash — perhaps, the most-awaited game — have been priced at an exorbitant Dh1,400 and will initially only be available as part of a seven-match ticket pack.

Other tickets, however, can be bought separately.

After 2022, the UAE is yet again hosting the massive event, which is expected to bring in fanatics from around the world.