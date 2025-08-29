  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Aug 30, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 7, 1447 | Fajr 04:39 | DXB clear.png35°C

UAE: Asia Cup fans stuck in 11-hour queues as 'tens of thousands' rush to book tickets

Today, the Emirates Cricket Board announced that tickets will be available to purchase on platinumlist.net, 5pm onwards

Published: Fri 29 Aug 2025, 5:34 PM

Updated: Fri 29 Aug 2025, 5:56 PM

Top Stories

How women in UAE are changing gaming industry, from esports athletes to coders

How women in UAE are changing gaming industry, from esports athletes to coders

Viral video does not show 'UAE-supported' Colombian fighters in Sudan: Reuters

Viral video does not show 'UAE-supported' Colombian fighters in Sudan: Reuters

Turkey severs trade ties, closes airspace to Israel

Turkey severs trade ties, closes airspace to Israel

Cricket fans in the region have been waiting for tickets of one of the most prestigious tournaments to go on sale, sitting tight for an announcement on the same.

Today, the Emirates Cricket Board announced that tickets will be available to purchase on platinumlist.net, 5pm onwards.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Shooter kills two Minneapolis school children in church, wounds 17

thumb-image

Dubai resolves rental disputes in 6 days on average; Dh129 million settlements in June

thumb-image

iPhone 17 craze: UAE residents race to book Apple's new device first

thumb-image

Free AI bootcamps in UAE: How CBSE schools are supporting students, teachers

thumb-image

UAE's top CX leaders reshape customer experience in a digital era

 

Khaleej Times, too, got in on the action by vigorously refreshing the page for tickets. Thousands of people were already waiting on the website. At 5pm, there were nearly 15,000 people already in queue, with the website showing an estimated entry time of 1.20am.

Some fans, who were just a few minutes late to entering the website had to queue behing over 20,000 people, with a waiting time of over 11 hours.

Tickets for the India-Pakistan clash — perhaps, the most-awaited game — have been priced at an exorbitant Dh1,400 and will initially only be available as part of a seven-match ticket pack.

Other tickets, however, can be bought separately.

After 2022, the UAE is yet again hosting the massive event, which is expected to bring in fanatics from around the world.