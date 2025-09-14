  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 14, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:47 | DXB clear.png34.2°C

Asia Cup: The lone Pakistani in a long queue of Indian fans

A huge fan of Pakistan’s greatest cricketing icon Imran Khan, Maryam, the Karachi-based fan, says her family always supports her solo cricket trips

Published: Sun 14 Sept 2025, 7:34 PM

Top Stories

Asia Cup 2025: India overpowers Pakistan to secure 7-wicket win

Asia Cup 2025: India overpowers Pakistan to secure 7-wicket win

'Never wronged anyone': Dubai Ruler's new book reflects on six decades of public service

'Never wronged anyone': Dubai Ruler's new book reflects on six decades of public service

Dubai: Global Village announces opening date for Season 30

Dubai: Global Village announces opening date for Season 30

While a good number of Pakistani fans flocked to the Dubai International Stadium for the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, they were massively outnumbered by Indian supporters.

What was truly incredible to see was that Indian fans arrived at the venue long before the match started, waiting for the gates to open.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Where you can meet Dubai's viral robot and why it is different from seeing a video

thumb-image

The Collective Dubai set to present an unforgettable fashion experience

thumb-image

'UAE has done wonders in space': 23-year-old Indian woman set to reach stars in 2029

thumb-image

UAE issues safety advisory for citizens in London ahead of weekend protests

thumb-image

UAE's NCM records 5.2 magnitude earthquake in southern Iran

 

Under the scorching sun, they waited patiently from 2 pm, all in blue colours.

Then suddenly, one Pakistani fan, Maryam, appeared there, smiling and exchanging high-fives with the Indian supporters.  

Maryam, who flew from Karachi alone for this match in Dubai, was the only Pakistani among the first group of fans to arrive at the venue on Sunday.  

“Look, it’s so embarrassing, I am the only Pakistani here. Among all these fans, I cannot find another fan in the green jersey,” said Maryam, who also attended the India-Pakistan match at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York.

“I came from Pakistan. I always travel for India-Pakistan matches. And it’s so nice to see all the Indian fans here and how they greeted me with big smiles. We are all happy here. You know, people never have any problem; it’s the governments who create problems.

“But anyway, I am here for my team and cricket. I love this sport and hope both teams play a good match today.”

A huge fan of Pakistan’s greatest cricketing icon Imran Khan, Maryam says her family always supports her solo cricket trips.

“When I was in New York last year for the T20 World Cup match against India, even the ICC’s media team interviewed me,” she said.

“I have been in love with this sport since my childhood. My father, my brothers, all of them just love this beautiful sport. And I always love to travel for these matches. I also attended the 2019 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in England. And my family always supports me.”