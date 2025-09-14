Asia Cup: The lone Pakistani in a long queue of Indian fans

While a good number of Pakistani fans flocked to the Dubai International Stadium for the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, they were massively outnumbered by Indian supporters.

What was truly incredible to see was that Indian fans arrived at the venue long before the match started, waiting for the gates to open.

Under the scorching sun, they waited patiently from 2 pm, all in blue colours.

Then suddenly, one Pakistani fan, Maryam, appeared there, smiling and exchanging high-fives with the Indian supporters.

Maryam, who flew from Karachi alone for this match in Dubai, was the only Pakistani among the first group of fans to arrive at the venue on Sunday.

“Look, it’s so embarrassing, I am the only Pakistani here. Among all these fans, I cannot find another fan in the green jersey,” said Maryam, who also attended the India-Pakistan match at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York.

“I came from Pakistan. I always travel for India-Pakistan matches. And it’s so nice to see all the Indian fans here and how they greeted me with big smiles. We are all happy here. You know, people never have any problem; it’s the governments who create problems.

“But anyway, I am here for my team and cricket. I love this sport and hope both teams play a good match today.”

A huge fan of Pakistan’s greatest cricketing icon Imran Khan, Maryam says her family always supports her solo cricket trips.

“When I was in New York last year for the T20 World Cup match against India, even the ICC’s media team interviewed me,” she said.

“I have been in love with this sport since my childhood. My father, my brothers, all of them just love this beautiful sport. And I always love to travel for these matches. I also attended the 2019 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in England. And my family always supports me.”