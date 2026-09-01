Asia Cup: Thailand bowlers shine again, but Pakistan prove too strong

Pakistan opened their Women’s T20 Asia Cup campaign with a 35-run win over Thailand in a Group A game at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

The result knocked Thailand, who beat Hong Kong and lost to India earlier, out of the tournament.

But for the second match in a row, Thailand bowlers impressed, restricting their hugely experienced opponents to a modest score of 119 for nine.

Barely 48 hours after they sparked a batting collapse against the star-studded Indian team, Thailand rarely gave Pakistan batters the freedom to free their arms.

Leg-spinner Suleeporn Laomi earned back-to-back three-wicket hauls to return with figures of 4-0-14-3, having taken three for 26 in four overs against India.

Thipatcha Putthawong, a left-arm spinner, also exploited the slow pitch beautifully, claiming three wickets for 18 runs.

If not for opener Muneeba Ali’s 54 off 52 balls, Pakistan, who slumped to 23 for three in the fifth over, would have been in far bigger trouble with the bat.

The minnows from Southeast Asia eventually showed their lack of experience again, failing to cope with the Pakistan bowling attack as they managed only 84 for eight.

Against India, Thailand were bowled out for 65 in 16.1 overs on Sunday.

Playing through the 20 overs against Pakistan was an improvement, but batting certainly remains their weak point.

Skipper Naruemol Chaiwai admitted that an opportunity to play teams like India and Pakistan helped them understand their game.

“I think we were good in bowling and fielding but not so in batting,” Chaiwai said.

“We are here to play cricket - we cannot control the result and want to just enjoy cricket. This was a good chance for Thailand to play top teams like India and Pakistan. That's one way to improve.”

Pakistan, on the other hand, will also need to improve their level for the next game when they take on arch-rivals India on Saturday.

Brief scores:

Pakistan W 119-9, 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 54, Sadaf Shamas 20; Suleeporn Laomi 3-14, Thipatcha Putthawong 3-18, Phannita Maya 2-34)

Thailand W 84-8, 20 overs (Chanida Sutthiruang 25; Sadia Iqbal 3-11, Tuba Hassan 2-17)

Player of the match – Muneeba Ali (Pakistan)