Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in a nail-biting match to meet India in the final

The match was reduced to 42 overs per-side due to rain

Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 11:37 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 11:42 PM

Sri Lanka have reached the Asia Cup final for the 11th time in their history.

In a closely fought battle for a place in the Asia Cup final against India, the defending champion defeated Pakistan in the Super Four match in Colombo on Thursday. Sri Lanka won the match by 2 wickets.

