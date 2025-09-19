  • search in Khaleej Times
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan to reach Super Four

Opener Kusal Mendis (74 not out off 52 balls) was Sri Lanka's hero as veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi's stunning 22-ball 60 for the Afghan team went in vain

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 10:29 PM

Updated: Fri 19 Sept 2025, 12:12 AM

Sri Lanka qualified for the Asia Cup Super Four stage with an impressive six-wicket win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Chasing 170, Sri Lanka reached home in 18.4 overs as opener Kusal Mendis (74 not out off 52 balls) played a magnificent knock to guide the team home.

Earlier, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi's stunning 22-ball 60, which features six sixes, including five in the final over, helped Afghanistan post a fighting total of 169/8 at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The Lankan win ended Afghanistan's Super Four hopes as Bangladesh also qualified for the next stage from Group B. India and Pakistan had qualified for the Super Four from Group A.

"I am really pleased with the performance today. It was almost a perfect game for us. Up front, pacers are doing their job and only one time we got it wrong - the last over. But apart from that, we did a good job," said Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka.

Meanwhile, Afghan captain Rashid Khan was disappointed with the team's performance, especially the display from their bowlers.

"We did not bowl as well as we should have, and that is why we did not win. It is pretty hard on a track like that," the leg-spinner said.

India will take on Oman in the final match of the group stage in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The Super Four stage will get underway on Saturday with Bangladesh facing Sri Lanka in the first game at Dubai International Stadium.

India will take on Pakistan in the next Super Four game at the same ground on Sunday.

The top two teams in the Super Four stage will play the final in Dubai on September 28.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 171 for 4 (Kusal 74 not out, Perera 28, Omarzai 1-10) beat Afghanistan 169 for 8 (Nabi 60, Rashid 24, Ibrahim 24, Thushara 4-18) by six wickets.