UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by two runs

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have qualified for Super Four

By Team KT

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 9:01 PM

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by two runs in Lahore on Tuesday to reach the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

With Afghanistan's defeat, Bangladesh also booked their place in the Super Four.


More news from Sports