  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 24, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 3, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB clear.png32.3°C

Asia Cup: Special offer goes live on Super Four and final match tickets

A limited number of individual tickets remain for the three remaining tournament matches, including the highly anticipated decider on Sunday, September 28

Published: Wed 24 Sept 2025, 11:42 PM

Updated: Wed 24 Sept 2025, 11:43 PM

Top Stories

Dubai school fees to get cheaper as KHDA unveils strategy for quality education

Dubai school fees to get cheaper as KHDA unveils strategy for quality education

Future-proofing Dubai: New 100-year drainage system gets green light

Future-proofing Dubai: New 100-year drainage system gets green light

Look: Sheikha Bodour dazzles at daughter's wedding, pens heartfelt note to husband

Look: Sheikha Bodour dazzles at daughter's wedding, pens heartfelt note to husband

As the DP World Asia Cup 2025 moves through the thrilling Super Four stage, fans now have the chance to grab exciting match ticket offers for the all-important games including Sunday's final.

All tickets categories, including premium and hospitality tickets, are available exclusively on Platinumlist.net.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Joint AI and robotics lab launched by Nvidia, Abu Dhabi institute

thumb-image

UK police arrest man after Heathrow, European airports cyberattack

thumb-image

UAE: Weaker rupee, high inflation erode Indian, Pakistani investors’ purchasing power for property

thumb-image

Seed Group forges ties with Nawgati to modernise the UAE’s fuel retail and station management

thumb-image

Kim clinches maiden DP World Tour title with dramatic sand save at FedEx Open de France

 

A limited number of individual tickets remain for the three remaining tournament matches, including the highly anticipated decider on Sunday, September 28.

All three matches will be played at the iconic Dubai International Stadium.

Fans can also enjoy a special Buy 2, Get 1 Free offer on tickets in the Premium and Pavilion East/West Stands with limited availability on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, with every full-priced ticket in the Premium or Pavilion categories, parents or guardians can purchase up to two child tickets (ages 4–10) for just AED 25 each, provided the children accompany them.

As per the tournament’s Child Policy, children aged four and under can enter the stadium free of charge without a ticket.

Remaining games:

Thursday, September 25: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Dubai – 6:30pm

Friday, September 26: India vs Sri Lanka, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, September 27: Rest Day

Sunday, September 28: Final, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, September 29: Reserve day