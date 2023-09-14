Asia Cup: Shreyas Iyer rejoins Team India in practice ahead of Bangladesh clash

The touring side moved 2-0 up in the five-match series as the teams prepare for next month's World Cup in India
Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer rejoined team India during an optional practice session ahead of its Asia Cup Super Four clash against Bangladesh, after missing out on previous Super Four stage clashes due to a back spasm.
Iyer featured in India's Group Stage games against arch-rivals Pakistan and Nepal in the Asia Cup, scoring 14 runs against Pakistan. However, a back spasm ruled him out of Super Four clashes against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both won by India, which took them to the final.
KL Rahul replaced Iyer in these two matches and made a statement with a century against Pakistan and a useful 39 against Sri Lanka.
In the optional practice session, Iyer did some light batting practice, which was an encouraging development. Iyer's consistency, ability to tackle spin bowling and solid strike rotation have made him a permanent fixture in India's middle-order and no doubt his services will be useful during the Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup at home from October 5.
India will take on Bangladesh in their Super Four clash on Friday. India are at the top of the table with two wins and four points. On the other hand, Bangladesh are at the bottom, having lost both matches and will be playing for pride.
