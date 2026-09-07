Asia Cup: Pakistan's Fatima fined over gesture towards India's Shafali

The incident occurred in the second over of India’s innings, when Fatima Sana, after dismissing opener Shafali Verma, gestured in the direction of the pavilion

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 7 Sept 2026, 3:39 PM UPDATED: Mon 7 Sept 2026, 3:41 PM
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Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Group A match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 against India in Dubai on Saturday, according to an ICC media release.

Fatima was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” as per the ICC media release

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In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Fatima, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking her tally of demerit points in a 24-month period to two. Fatima received her earlier demerit point during the first match of a T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on 6 August 2025. 

The latest incident occurred in the second over of India’s innings, when Fatima, after dismissing opener Shafali Verma, gestured in the direction of the pavilion. 

Fatima admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. 

On-field umpires Nimali Perera and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Rabab Ahsan levelled the charge. 

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. 

Notably, when a player reaches four or more demerit points within 24 months, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player. Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged.

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