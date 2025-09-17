Asia Cup: UAE wins toss, elects to field as match against Pakistan kicks off an hour late

The Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates began after an hour's delay amid uncertainty over whether the match would even be played at all. UAE won the toss and chose to field.

According to Khaleej Times team on the ground, the Pakistan team considered withdrawing from the tournament following the handshake controversy with India during their September 14 match.

However, after a discussion with the management, the team agreed to go ahead with Wednesday's match, which has been delayed by an hour and will start at 7.30pm, with the toss taking place at 7pm instead of 6pm.

Team Pakistan arrived at Dubai International Cricket Stadium after the match was delayed by an hour.

Amid the Pakistan Cricket Board's threat to boycott the tournament, the team was yet to arrive at the Dubai International Stadium with barely more than an hour left for the toss to take place for their must-win final group stage clash against the UAE at the ongoing Asia Cup on Wednesday.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had informed on X, "We have asked the Pakistan team to depart for the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Further details to follow."

The controversy began when India refused to shake hands with Pakistan players after securing a landslide 7-wicket win in the rivalry clash in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan expressed their disapointment by pulling out of the post-match presentation.

Pakistan cancelled the pre-match press conference on Tuesday but held a practice session. Their decision was linked to their unhappiness with the ICC match referee Andy Pycroft, whom the PCB demanded be removed.

The Zimbabwean oversaw Sunday's politically charged clash with India, after which the victorious India team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players.

The PCB alleged that Pycroft told Pakistan skipper Salman Agha not to shake hands with Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav before the match.

If Pakistan beat the UAE today, they will face India again this weekend in the next stage of the eight-team regional T20 tournament.

