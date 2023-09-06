Asia Cup: Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by seven wickets

UAE International Pairs Qualifier at Jumeirah Golf Estates attracts full field of 104 golfers hoping to qualify for the UAE National Finals at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Haris Rauf led Pakistan's pace trio with four wickets to thump Bangladesh by seven wickets in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Lahore on Wednesday.
Rauf picked up 4-19 while pace partner Naseem Shah finished with 3-34 to bundle Bangladesh out for 193 runs in 38.4 overs to set up an easy win.
Opener Imam-ul-Haq struck a brilliant 78 and Mohammad Rizwan an unbeaten 63 to help Pakistan chase down the target for three wickets in 39.3 overs.
The win gives Pakistan an ideal start ahead of their highly charged match against India in Colombo on Sunday after the first game between the arch-rivals was abandoned due to rain last week.
Haq built the innings after fellow opener Fakhar Zaman (20) and skipper Babar Azam (17) fell early, hitting four sixes and five boundaries in his 84-ball innings.
Haq, who now has 19 ODI half centuries, added 85 for the third wicket with Rizwan before he was bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz with just 35 needed for victory.
Rizwan, who hit seven boundaries and a six off 79 balls for his 19th half century, and Agha Salman 12 not out saw off the target with 63 balls remaining.
