Asia Cup: Pakistan team cancel press conference ahead of India match

Pakistan were scheduled to hold their pre-match press conference at 6 pm. The team, however, arrived at the ICC Academy on time for their pre-match training session

Published: Sat 20 Sept 2025, 7:26 PM

Meet young UAE inventor who plans to create AI linked to Emirati culture

UAE's Etihad flights face check-in delays amid cyberattack on European airport systems

UAE doctors warn of health risks as residents turn to new weight loss drugs

The Salman Agha-led Pakistan team cancelled their pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's highly-anticipated Asia Cup Super Four match against India at Dubai International Stadium.

The former Asian champions were scheduled to hold their pre-match press conference at 6 pm in Dubai on Saturday.

The team, however, arrived at the ICC Academy on time for their pre-match training session on Saturday.

Pakistan had also cancelled their pre-match presser ahead of the make-or-break game against the UAE.

Having threatened to boycott the UAE match after the controversial handshake incident with India, Pakistan arrived for the game one hour late, resulting in the delayed start of the match.

Pakistan went on to win the match by 41 runs to reach the Super Four stage.

Now all eyes will be fixed on Sunday's match after the controversial incidents in their group stage game on September 14 when India's handshake snub threw the tournament into turmoil.

Pakistan lost the match — the first between the teams after the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours came to brink of an all-out war in May — by seven wickets.

Agha's men will now be determined to bounce back with a match-winning performance against India at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.