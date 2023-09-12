Asia Cup: Pakistan pacers Rauf, Naseem doubtful for remaining games

All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
Pakistan have called up pacers Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups following the team’s 228-run defeat to India in the Asia Cup on Monday.
The two have been called up after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up niggles in the match against India.
“This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next month and the two will continue to remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.
The team management will only request replacement from the ACC technical committee if Haris or Naseem are ruled out for the next seven days.
ALSO READ:
All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
Dubai-based Meronk shoots 70 to be Tied for 25th alongside playing partner McIlroy
Only the English Premier League splashes out more money than the the Saudi Pro League who are investing heavily in top-flight players
The three-day event being held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai is set to feature hundreds of practitioners from across the UAE
A field of 36 golfers took contested the popular event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Fire course
Organisers says as many as 12,417 athletes have been entered for the Games which take place between Sep 23 - Oct 8, 2023
The club's two leading suitors are British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani
Daszzling opener’s 120-run partnership with Kavisha Kumari Egodage sets up an easy 57-run win over Hong Kong