Asia Cup: Pakistan make five changes for do-or-die game against Sri Lanka

Out-of-form opener Fakhar Zaman has been dropped. What are the other changes?

Pakistan's Zaman Khan bowls during a practice session in Colombo on Wednesday. — AFP

By AFP Published: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 9:51 PM

Throw caution to the wind when you are in a desperate battle to overcome the odds. And that's what exactly Pakistan have done for the do-or-die Asia Cup clash in Colombo on Thursday.

With a place in Sunday's final against India at stake, the Pakistan team management announced five changes to the playing XI for the Sri Lanka game.

Out-of-form opener Fakhar Zaman has been replaced by Mohammad Haris and Salman Ali Agha, who also has an injury issue, has made way for Saud Shakeel.

Injuries to premier fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, forced the team management to bring in Mohammad Wasim and Zaman Khan.

And Mohammad Nawaz, the left-arm spinner who can bat, comes in for Faheem Ashraf, the pace-bowling all-rounder

With the track offering turn in Tuesday's match between India and Sri Lanka on the same ground where 16 of the 20 wickets fell to spinners, it's not surprising that Pakistan have picked three slow bowlers in Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan.

Fantastic opportunity

Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel on Wednesday said injuries to their premier quicks is a big blow ahead of a must-win Asia Cup match but a "fantastic opportunity" for up-and-coming talent.

Pakistan Super League star Zaman Khan came in as replacement and walks directly into the team, which was announced on the eve of the key match.

"A big blow, picking up those little niggles, but in this same sort of thing what a fantastic opportunity for the guys coming in," Morkel, a former South Africa fast bowler, told reporters.

"After going down against India, it's a must-win game for us come tomorrow and I'm quite excited to see the new guys stepping in, to see their character, to see how they respond."

Zaman, 22, flew in from Pakistan and is already a popular name in national cricket after his heroics in this year's PSL for champions Lahore Qalandars.

"I'm excited just to work with him, connect with them and build that relationship and help him develop, because he's a match winner," Morkel said of the quick who defended 13 runs of his last over to star in Lahore's title defence this season.

Shaheen Shah Afridi leads the Pakistan pace attack that rattled India in the Asia Cup group match, which was washed out after just one innings.

But Shaheen and company took a hammering in their last meeting with India, who posted 356-2 in a match played across two days due to rain.

Morkel said the 228-run loss to India has been a good learning experience ahead of the 50-over showpiece event where they will meet their arch-rivals on October 14.

"Those are fantastic learnings for us," said Morkel, who rated Shaheen as "world-class".

"The more tough situations we can face leading into the World Cup, that's brilliant. You know, we're gonna grow from this and then come back stronger."

Critics have pointed at Pakistan's lack of quality spinners, a major drawback on turning Sri Lankan wickets, but Morkel insists the slow bowlers remain ready to perform.

Rising stars

Sri Lanka too were hit hard by injuries in the run-up to the tournament as key players like Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara were ruled out.

It has forced them to field a young side lacking in experience and exposure but players such as Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana have come up with some impressive efforts in the tournament.

That said the home side will hope for some more consistency from their pacers – particularly from Kasun Rajitha, who has taken four wickets from as many matches but gave away nearly six runs an over in all the games.

So, Lanka might hope for their spinners to come to party once again as they were exemplary against India on a pitch that offered plenty of turn and grip.

They had cut through India’s strong top-order with left-arm spinner Wellalage taking five wickets.

Hence, Lanka could offer a similar pitch to Pakistan as it can also nullify their pace battery led by left-arm pacer Afridi.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Dasun Shanka (capt), 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Matheesha Pathirana.

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Haris, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Mohammad Wasim, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Zaman Khan.

Match starts at 1:30 pm UAE Time on Thursday

