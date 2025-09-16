  • search in Khaleej Times
Asia Cup: Pakistan cancel pre-match press conference amid boycott speculations

If Pakistan boycott the match on Wednesday, the UAE will qualify for the Super Four stage and the former world champions will be heading home

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 7:29 PM

Pakistan have cancelled their pre-match press conference on Tuesday amid media reports about their Asia Cup boycott threat.

Salman Agha's team are scheduled to play their third and final Group A match against the UAE in Dubai on Wednesday.

Miffed with India's handshake snub in Sunday's match, which they lost by seven wickets, Pakistan lodged a complaint with the ICC (International Cricket Council) against match referee Andy Pycroft, demanding the Zimbabwean's removal for the rest of the matches.

The ICC reportedly rejected the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) demand.

While there have been no official statements, Pakistan's media reported that the PCB threatened to boycott their match against the UAE unless Pycroft is removed from his position.

The Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan skipper Agha at the toss in Sunday's match.

After India won the match convincingly, the players again skipped the customary handshake with the opposition players.

Then, at the post-match press conference, Suryakumar dedicated India's victory to the victims of the terror attack in the Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22.

India blamed Pakistan-backed terrorists for the attack, a claim strongly rejected by Islamabad.

What followed was a four-day military conflict between the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours until a ceasefire was announced on May 10.

The Asia Cup was in limbo following the deadly conflict, but last month India, the hosts, announced that the tournament would be held in the UAE.

The Indian cricket board and the country's government faced a massive backlash after the announcement, as calls for a boycott of the match against Pakistan grew louder.

Defying the boycott calls, India played the match against Pakistan. But their players' refusal to shake hands with the Pakistani players has now caused a new headache for the Asian Cricket Council.

If Pakistan boycott the match on Wednesday, the UAE will qualify for the Super Four stage and the former world champions will be heading home.