Asia Cup: Pakistan beat UAE to reach Super Four stage

Despite a sloppy batting performance, Pakistan managed to overcome the challenge of the UAE in their last Group A game at Dubai International Stadium

Published: Wed 17 Sept 2025, 11:14 PM

Updated: Wed 17 Sept 2025, 11:27 PM

After the boycott drama ended in a delayed start, a sloppy Pakistan beat the UAE by 41 runs in the Asia Cup Group A game to advance to the Super Four Stage at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

The match, which was scheduled to start at 6:30 pm, began at 7:30 pm with the UAE winning the toss and opting to field.

Pakistan, under huge pressure to win the match following the boycott drama over their demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft for his handling of the handshake controversy in the game against India, struggled with the bat.

Salman Agha’s team were staring down the barrel at 93 for six in the 16th over despite Fakhar Zaman’s 50 off 36 balls.

But a magnificent cameo from number nine, Shaheen Shah Afridi (29 not out off 14 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) saved Pakistan the blushes as they managed to post a fighting total of 146 for nine on the board.

For the UAE, Pakistan-born pacer Junaid Siddique (4-0-18-4) and left-arm spinner Simranjit Singh (4-0-26-3) were outstanding with the ball.

But the UAE’s batting unit failed to rise to the challenge as the home side slumped to 105 all out in what was a predictable end to what threatened to be a very unpredictable day.