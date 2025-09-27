Asia Cup: Not shaking hands is not good for cricket, says Pakistan captain ahead of India final

For a team that came dangerously close to boycotting a group stage match and bowing out of the Asia Cup, Pakistan are now just one win away from winning the same tournament.

A handshake controversy, and their deep anger against a match referee amid the bitter feud with India threw the Asia Cup into turmoil.

But all of that will be forgotten if Pakistan avenge their two defeats to India and win the big final against Suryakumar Yadav’s team at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the big final, the first between Pakistan and India in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup, skipper Salman Agha said his team is only focused on delivering a good performance.

“We know a lot of things that have been said by the media and the public outside. But we are not concerned about that. Our only goal is to play good cricket and win the Asia Cup,” Agha said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

“So, we will come to the ground tomorrow with the same mindset. Our goal is to play our best cricket, and if we can do that, we can beat any team.”

But to beat India, the reigning world champions who stormed into Sunday’s final with six straight wins, Agha knows his batting department must find its best form, having struggled in the tournament to post big totals.

“We know that we haven’t batted really well in this tournament. But maybe who knows our batting unit has saved its best for the last,” he said.

“A good game tomorrow with the bat, everything will look good for the team because our bowlers are doing very well.”

Amid reports that India have refused to do the pre-final photoshoot with Pakistan following the no-handshake controversy in the first game between the two teams on September 14, Agha was clear about his team’s position.

“We are ready to do a photoshoot. It’s not in our hands if they don’t want to join,” he said.

“And as for not shaking hands with the other team, well, look, I have been playing cricket since 2007, I have never seen a match where the two teams avoided the handshake,” he added.

“My father is a big fan of cricket, and he also doesn’t remember seeing anything like this in the last 40 years.

“In the past also, when India and Pakistan played cricket amid big political tensions between the two countries, players always shook hands. So I don’t think it’s (not shaking hands) good for cricket.”

Despite India's convincing wins in the previous two matches in the tournament, Agha said both teams will be under pressure on Sunday.

“It’s the final, so I think the pressure will be on both teams. In Pakistan-India game, there is always pressure. We made more mistakes in the last two games. Tomorrow, we have a good chance if we make fewer mistakes,” he said.

Agha also made it clear that he would not stop his players from expressing themselves on the field despite a few of his teammates being warned for ‘inappropriate’ gestures in the Super Four game against India on September 21.

“Every individual is different. Fast bowlers are different; they like to express themselves, and I give them a free hand,” he said.

“But, of course, I will never allow anyone to cross the line and behave in a way which is disrespectful!”