Asia Cup: No need to temper aggression, captains say before India-Pakistan clash

It will be the first cricket match between India and Pakistan since four days of military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May this year.

Published: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 3:53 PM

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha will not tell their teammates to temper aggression when the arch-rivals clash in a geopolitically-charged Asia Cup contest in Dubai on Sunday.

It will be the first cricket match between the sides since four days of military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May this year.

While players from both sides have shared cordial relations over the years despite geopolitical realities, both the captains were asked if they would instruct their players to dial down their aggression considering the larger context.

"Aggression (is) always there when we take the field," a relaxed-looking Suryakumar said at the captains' pre-tournament media interaction on Tuesday.

"Without (some degree of) aggression, I don't think you can play the sport. I'm really excited to take the field."

Opposite number Salman also found it unnecessary to try and curb a player's natural aggression as long as it did not spill over the game's confines.

"You don't need to say anything to any player because every individual is different," said Salman.

"If someone wants to be aggressive in the field, they are more than welcome to do that.

"When it comes to fast bowlers, they are always aggressive and you can't stop them because that's what keeps them going.

"So from my side, there is no instruction to anyone as long as it stays in the ground."

While reigning 20-overs world champions India are the firm favourites to retain their title, Pakistan are on a high having beaten Afghanistan in the final of a tri-series, also involving hosts United Arab Emirates, on Sunday.

India have not played T20 Internationals since the home series against England in February but Suryakumar would not call his team undercooked.

"Well, if your preparations are great then you are certainly confident when you take the field," he said.

"Yes, we are playing after quite a while but we came here three-four days back and we had a good time as a team together. Really looking forward to this tournament."