Asia Cup: Litton Das hits half-century as Bangladesh beat Hong Kong

Bangladesh opened their Asia Cup campaign with a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Chasing 144, Bangladesh reached home in 17.4 overs with skipper Litton Das making 59 off 39 balls.

Towhid Hridoy remained unbeaten on 35 to take Bangladesh home.

"Very important to win the first game. Last couple of series, we have played good cricket. In Asia Cup, little bit of pressure comes automatically. But we played well today," said Litton who was named man-of-the-match for his knock.

Earlier, Nizakat Khan's 42 and cameos from Zeeshan Ali (30) and captain Yasim Murtaza (28) helped Hong Kong post a fighting total of 143 for seven.

Murtaza said his team were at least 20 runs short of a par score.

"I am happy with the way our batters scored. But I would have been happier if we had scored 160-170 plus," Murtaza said.

Bangladesh will face 2022 Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in their second Group B match on Saturday.

For Hong Kong, it was the second straight defeat following their loss in the tournament opener against Afghanistan.

They will finish their campaign against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman in Dubai on Friday.