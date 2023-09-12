Asia Cup: Kuldeep Yadav finishes Sri Lanka innings, India win by 41 runs

The Men in Blue were dismissed for a total of 213 runs

India's Kuldeep Yadav (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha (not pictured) during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match. Photo: AFP

By PTI Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 9:33 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 9:50 PM

India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a super four match to secure their place in the final of the Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

Asked to bowl first, left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (5/40) took a fifer as Sri Lanka bowled India out for 213.

The spin duo of Wellalage and Charith Asalanka (4/18) wreaked havoc in the middle overs to bundle out India in 49.1 overs after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat. Rohit (53) top-scored for India.

There was a brief rain interruption with just three overs remaining in India's innings.

Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals as Kuldeep Yadav returned with impressive figures of 4 for 43, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/30) picked up early wickets to hand India the win.

Sri Lanka were all out for 172 in 41.3 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Wellalage (42 not out) top-scored with the bat after a brilliant bowling display.

Brief scores: India: 213 all out in 49.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 53; Dunith Wellalage 5/40, Charith Asalanka 4/18).

Sri Lanka: 172 all out in 41.3 overs (Dunith Wellalage 42 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 4/43).

ALSO READ: