Asia Cup: King Kohli becomes the fastest batter to reach 13,000 runs in ODIs

Resuming at 147 for two in 24.1 overs, India posted a massive total of 356 for two in 50 overs against Pakistan on the reserve day of the match

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his hundred against Pakistan. — X

By Team KT Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 5:23 PM

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli (122 not out off 94 balls) and KL Rahul (111 not out off 106 balls) made stunning hundreds to put India in the driver's seat in the rain-affected Asia Cup Super Four clash in Colombo on Monday.

Resuming at 147 for two in 24.1 overs, India posted a massive total of 356 for two in 50 overs on the reserve day of the match, thanks to Kohli's 47th ODI hundred and an equally impressive century from Rahul who is making a comeback after a long injury layoff.

Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 13,000 runs in one-day internationals during his knock on Monday.

It was also Kohli's fourth straight ODI hundred in Colombo. The Indian equalled the record of South African legend Hashim Amla for most consecutive hundreds in one venue.

Amla had achieved the feat at Centurion.