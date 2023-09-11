Asia Cup: King Kohli becomes the fastest batter to reach 13,000 runs in ODIs

All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli (122 not out off 94 balls) and KL Rahul (111 not out off 106 balls) made stunning hundreds to put India in the driver's seat in the rain-affected Asia Cup Super Four clash in Colombo on Monday.
Resuming at 147 for two in 24.1 overs, India posted a massive total of 356 for two in 50 overs on the reserve day of the match, thanks to Kohli's 47th ODI hundred and an equally impressive century from Rahul who is making a comeback after a long injury layoff.
Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 13,000 runs in one-day internationals during his knock on Monday.
It was also Kohli's fourth straight ODI hundred in Colombo. The Indian equalled the record of South African legend Hashim Amla for most consecutive hundreds in one venue.
Amla had achieved the feat at Centurion.
Dubai-based Meronk shoots 70 to be Tied for 25th alongside playing partner McIlroy
Only the English Premier League splashes out more money than the the Saudi Pro League who are investing heavily in top-flight players
The three-day event being held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai is set to feature hundreds of practitioners from across the UAE
A field of 36 golfers took contested the popular event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Fire course
Organisers says as many as 12,417 athletes have been entered for the Games which take place between Sep 23 - Oct 8, 2023
The club's two leading suitors are British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani
Daszzling opener’s 120-run partnership with Kavisha Kumari Egodage sets up an easy 57-run win over Hong Kong