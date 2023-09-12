Asia Cup: India wins toss against Sri Lanka, opts to bat

All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in Colombo for Tuesday's Asia Cup Super Four clash.
India hammered arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday in a match played across two days because of rain and now head into their third straight day of cricket.
They made one change with left-arm spinner Axar Patel coming in for Shardul Thakur in the 50-over tournament, which is a prelude to the World Cup starting next month.
Batsman Shreyas Iyer was yet to fully recover from the back spasm which saw him miss the Pakistan match, India's cricket board said.
Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, named an unchanged team from their previous win over Bangladesh in their first match of the Super Four.
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
Dubai-based Meronk shoots 70 to be Tied for 25th alongside playing partner McIlroy
Only the English Premier League splashes out more money than the the Saudi Pro League who are investing heavily in top-flight players
The three-day event being held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai is set to feature hundreds of practitioners from across the UAE
A field of 36 golfers took contested the popular event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Fire course
Organisers says as many as 12,417 athletes have been entered for the Games which take place between Sep 23 - Oct 8, 2023
The club's two leading suitors are British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani
Daszzling opener’s 120-run partnership with Kavisha Kumari Egodage sets up an easy 57-run win over Hong Kong