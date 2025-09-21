  • search in Khaleej Times
  • Published: Sun Sept 21, 2025, 4:04 PM

All eyes on Dubai: Gates open, fans pour in for India-Pakistan showdown

By:Ajanta PaulRituraj BorkakotyMuhammad SajjadLeslie Wilson Jr
  • 5:02 PM

    Fan in a sari grabs attention

  • 4:55 PM

    India's edge in T20 history

  • 4:49 PM

    Game on at 6.30pm

  • 4:38 PM

    Hefty fines

  • 4:37 PM

    List of banned items inside Dubai stadium

  • 4:32 PM

    Not easy to avoid the ‘noise’

  • 4:29 PM

    Super four matches

  • 4:25 PM

    Fans pouring in

  • 4:23 PM

    Talk of boycotts

  • 4:22 PM

    Andy Pycroft caught in a crossfire

  • 4:21 PM

    Toss time tension - the snub

  • 4:20 PM

    Players in the middle of the storm

  • 4:18 PM

    Forget pitch report...will they shake hands today?

  • 4:16 PM

    And the dew?

  • 4:15 PM

    Spinner's paradise

  • 4:13 PM

    How's the Dubai pitch?

  • 4:08 PM

    UAE residents winning hearts

  • 4:07 PM

    Gates are now open

  • 4:04 PM

    Let the drama — oops, the match — begin!