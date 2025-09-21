All eyes on Dubai: Gates open, fans pour in for India-Pakistan showdown

As fans started entering the stadium after the gates opened at 3.30pm for the Super Four match, one young woman caught the eye.Dressed in traditional Indian attire, Dubai-based Sujita Sharma smiled at the cameras, showing off her tri-colour painted nails and matching bangles. Naturally, Sujita was the centre of attention as she made her way to the general stands three hours before kick-off. \u201cWhenever there is an India match in Dubai, I come to support Team India in our traditional dresses. Today I am wearing the national flag colours in a Gujarat Sari,\u201d said Sujita with a beaming smile.\u201cI watched all India matches in the Champions Trophy (February-March 2025) here in Dubai,\u201d added the Hardik Pandya fan. \u201cOh yeah, he is from Gujarat, and I am also a big fan of Axar Patel (left-arm spinner from Gujarat)!\u201d