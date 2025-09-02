Asia Cup in UAE: Get India vs Pakistan match tickets for Dh475 in new package

Individual tickets for all matches are being released today, Emirates Cricket Board announced
The Emirates Cricket Board has announced exciting offers on the Asia Cup 2025 match tickets. The offers will be available from 5pm Gulf Standard Time today on the tickets’ platform – Platinum List. The
Individual tickets for all tournament matches are also being released today — fans will get the opportunity of securing theirs from the limited number of tickets on offer. The tournament will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28, 2025, across two world class venues of Dubai, which will host 11 matches, and Abu Dhabi, which will host 8 matches.
Fans can now book India vs Pakistan tickets for Dh475 as part of a new package. The match will be held on September 14 in Dubai. Earlier, tickets for the most sought-after match was available in a seven-match tickets package starting at Dh1,400.
Here are the new offers included in three different tickets packages:
Package 1:
Starting price Dh475.
Package includes the following Group A matches:
India vs UAE
Pakistan vs Oman
India vs Pakistan
Package 2:
Starting price Dh525.
Package includes the following Super Four matches:
B1 vs B2
A1 vs A2
A1 vs B2
Package 3:
Starting price Dh525.
Package includes two Super Four matches and the tournament final:
A2 vs B2
A1 vs B1
Final
In the coming days, tickets will also be made available at the tickets offices at both Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi — details will be announced in due course, the Board said.
The match schedule was also updated last week, with a changed start time for several matches. Here's the latest schedule:
Tuesday, 9 September – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Wednesday, 10 September – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai – 6:30pm
Thursday, 11 September – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Friday, 12 September – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai – 6:30pm
Saturday, 13 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Sunday, 14 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 6:30pm
Monday, 15 September – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 4:00pm
Monday, 15 September – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai – 6:30pm
Tuesday, 16 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Wednesday, 17 September – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai – 6:30pm
Thursday, 18 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Friday, 19 September – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Saturday, 20 September – B1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm
Sunday, 21 September – A1 vs A2, Dubai – 6:30pm
Monday, 22 September – Rest Day
Tuesday, 23 September – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Wednesday, 24 September – A1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm
Thursday, 25 September – A2 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm
Friday, 26 September – A1 vs B1, Dubai – 6:30pm
Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day
Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 6:30pm
Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day