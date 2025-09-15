Asia Cup: India-Pakistan fans win the internet amid handshake controversy

Heartwarming images of Pakistani superfan Abdul Jalil, popularly known as ‘Chacha Cricket’ (Uncle Cricket), his compatriot Farooq Anjum Shah and famous Indian cricket fan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary shaking hands during the India-Pakistan match in Dubai have now gone viral.

While India won the match in emphatic style, their players’ refusal to shake hands with Pakistan players after the game has raised serious questions about their sportsmanship.

It was the first India-Pakistan cricket match after the two countries had almost come to the brink of an all-out war in May.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav hinted that the Government of India, the Indian cricket board and the team were on the same page when asked about the reason behind the decision of not shaking hands with the Pakistani team after the match.

Contrary to the controversial on-field no-handshake stance, fans from both countries rose above the recent political tensions in the stands to enjoy the game of cricket.

Jalil, who has been travelling around the world for more than 50 years to support Pakistan in international matches, was delighted to be greeted by his friend, Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, during the innings break.

“I have known Sudhir since 2004, when he first came to Pakistan for the Pakistan-India series,” Jalil said.

“Sudhir came to me at the innings break yesterday (Sunday) and I told him that ‘your team played very well’ and I congratulated him.”

But Jalil said he was sad to see the handshake snub on the field.

“What happened on the field was sad. But the crowd showed great sporting spirit,” he said.

“Yesterday, the fans had a great time in the match, the Indian and Pakistani fans. A lot of Indian fans came to me like they always do to take pictures and make videos.”

Meanwhile, Farooq Anjum Shah, another passionate fan who is popularly known as Chacha Pakistani (Pakistani uncle), hoped cricket would help bring peace between the two countries.

“With love and friendship, India and Pakistan can rule this world together, not with hate and war,” he said.

“Yes, there are differences between the two countries, but we can always find a solution. And cricket can be a beautiful medium to find those solutions.”