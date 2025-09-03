  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 03, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 11, 1447 | Fajr 04:41 | DXB weather-sun.svg41°C

Asia Cup in UAE: How India, Pakistan could face each other up to 3 times in a month

The regional tournament has long been one of the few platforms where the arch-rivals meet

Published: Wed 3 Sept 2025, 12:43 PM

Top Stories

UAE: 'Friend' asking money on Facebook? It could be a scam, experts warn

UAE: 'Friend' asking money on Facebook? It could be a scam, experts warn

Abu Dhabi: Dh4-million gold-inlaid rifles pay tribute to UAE Founding Father

Abu Dhabi: Dh4-million gold-inlaid rifles pay tribute to UAE Founding Father

Asia Cup in UAE: How India, Pakistan could face each other up to 3 times in a month

Asia Cup in UAE: How India, Pakistan could face each other up to 3 times in a month

Cricket fans in the UAE could witness India and Pakistan face off as many as three times in a single month at the Asia Cup.

The regional tournament has long been one of the few platforms where the arch-rivals meet, especially since there are no bilateral cricket ties due to political tensions. This adds extra weight to every contest, often drawing global attention beyond Asia.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Keenan Garrido’s “Descent Into Self” acquired for Dh75,000 by Wella Mañabo of Wels Gallery

thumb-image

Sharjah tri-series: Spinners dominate as Afghanistan beat Pakistan

thumb-image

New iPhone 17 leaks suggest Apple may ditch SIM card slots globally

thumb-image

Serena coaching from afar as Venus and Fernandez reach US Open doubles quarters

thumb-image

Crowd Digital announces forthcoming launch of Hemaya platform in cooperation with Dubai Police

 

For the 2025 edition, both teams have been placed in the same group, guaranteeing at least one meeting. Their highly anticipated Group Stage clash is scheduled for September 13 in Dubai, a fixture expected to attract packed stands and millions of viewers worldwide.

If both teams advance from the group, they will meet again in the Super Four stage, which features a round-robin format among the top four sides. That stage alone could determine who earns a spot in the final.

And if India and Pakistan continue their strong form, fans may be treated to the rarest spectacle of all — a high-stakes Asia Cup final between the two rivals. Such a showdown would not only cap off the tournament but also serve as one of the most watched cricket matches of the year.