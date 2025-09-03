Asia Cup in UAE: How India, Pakistan could face each other up to 3 times in a month

Cricket fans in the UAE could witness India and Pakistan face off as many as three times in a single month at the Asia Cup.

The regional tournament has long been one of the few platforms where the arch-rivals meet, especially since there are no bilateral cricket ties due to political tensions. This adds extra weight to every contest, often drawing global attention beyond Asia.

For the 2025 edition, both teams have been placed in the same group, guaranteeing at least one meeting. Their highly anticipated Group Stage clash is scheduled for September 13 in Dubai, a fixture expected to attract packed stands and millions of viewers worldwide.

If both teams advance from the group, they will meet again in the Super Four stage, which features a round-robin format among the top four sides. That stage alone could determine who earns a spot in the final.

And if India and Pakistan continue their strong form, fans may be treated to the rarest spectacle of all — a high-stakes Asia Cup final between the two rivals. Such a showdown would not only cap off the tournament but also serve as one of the most watched cricket matches of the year.