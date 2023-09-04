Asia Cup: India enter Super Four with 10-wicket win over Nepal

Super-fast Sainz laps Monza's 'Temple of Speed' to put Ferrari on pole for home Italian Grand Prix
Verstappen on front row as he chases record 10th win with Red Bull team mate Perez only fifth
India entered the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup with a 10-wicket win in their final Group A match against Nepal on Monday.
Batting first, Nepal made 230 all out on the back of Aasif Sheikh's 58 and Sompal Kami's 48.
In reply, India were 17 for no loss in 2.1 overs when rain stopped play.
After a long delay, the match resumed and India had a revised target of 145 in 23 overs under the DLS method.
India reached the target in just 20.1 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma making 74 not out and Shubman Gill scoring an unbeaten 67.
Pakistan, which beat Nepal in the tournament opener, aldo reached the Super Four from Group A.
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are vying for the top two positions in Group B.
The Super Four stage will begin on September 6.
ALSO READ:
Verstappen on front row as he chases record 10th win with Red Bull team mate Perez only fifth
Team Abu Dhabi star produces superb qualifying display as he looks to extend his lead in world title race
They played their first official international game only six years ago and are ranked 62 in the world
Kishan and Pandya's gritty fightback helps India recover from 66 for four to post a total of 266
European soccer's transfer window closed on Friday with Mohamed Salah still a Liverpool player despite Saudi Pro League offer
R&A statistics reveal Golf in UAE's overall impact with over 42,000 players involved in the game in the region
Serbian scores memorable comeback in the third round against Laslo Djere to keep his hopes alive for a record-extending 24th major title.
Tennis players are always confronted with match points and the questions they create