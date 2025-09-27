Asia Cup: India clinch thriller in Super Over to stay perfect ahead of final

Despite a stirring fightback from Sri Lanka, India will go into Sunday’s Asia Cup final against Pakistan with a perfect record, having won their inconsequential Super Four game in a Super Over on Friday.

After the match ended in a tie following Sri Lanka’s brilliant reply (202/5) to India, who had also finished on 202/5, Arshdeep Singh’s splendid Super Over bowling turned the game decisively in India's favour.

The left-arm pacer got two wickets in the Super Over, conceding just two runs.

India then completed the formalities in style when skipper Suryakumar Yadav scored three runs on the first ball of the Super Over from Wanindu Hasaranga.

This was India’s sixth straight win in the tournament as they will now head into Sunday’s final against Pakistan brimming with confidence.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, came close to pulling off a stunning chase before falling to their third straight loss in the Super Four.

The 2022 Asia Cup champions will now head home with a heavy heart as Pathum Nissanka’s stupendous hundred (107 off 58 balls, 7 fours and 4 sixes) — his first hundred in T20 Internationals and the first by an batter in this tournament — and his brilliant 127-run second wicket partnership with Kusal Perera (58 off 32 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) went in vain.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma (61 off 31 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes) continued his glorious run with the bat to help India become the first team to post a 200-plus total in this tournament.

Sri Lanka suffered an early blow in their chase when opener Kusal Mendis (0) was dismissed in the first over by Hardik Pandya.

But without Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested by the team management for this game, India's bowling attack ran into an inspired Nissanka as the 27-year-old right-hander enjoyed the beautiful batting conditions under the light.

Showing his full range of shots, Nissanka tormented the Indian bowlers with Perera as the two batters threatened to take the game away.

But when Perera was stumped by Sanju Samson off Varun Chakravarthy (4-0-31-1) in the 13th over with Lanka needing 69 runs off 46 balls, India finally got an opportunity to be back into the contest.

Kuldeep Yadav (4-0-31-1) and Arshdeep (4-0-46-1) then removed Charith Asalanka (5) and Kamindu Mendis (3), dealing a serious blow to Lankan hopes.

Nissanka, though, remained defiant until Arshdeep, defending 12 off the final over, dismissed him in the first ball of the 20th over.

Dasun Shanaka (22 not out off 11 balls) held his nerve to earn a tie, taking the game to the Super Over.

Arshdeep returned to bowl a scorching Super Over, dismissing Perera and Shanaka to set up India's win.

It wasn't the perfect game for India as their bowlers were under serious pressure to defend the big total against a Sri Lankan team that had nothing to lose.

India's batting, though, was on the mark once again with the red-hot Abhishek, the highest scorer of the tournament with 309 runs, scoring his third straight half-century.

Heading into Friday's game, India's one area of concern was their middle-order. But Tilak Varma (49 not out off 34 balls) and Samson (39 off 23 balls) played crucial knocks to help the team build on Abhishek's magnificent innings at the top order.

"It felt like a final. The boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings," skipper Surya said.

"Told them to play this like a semifinal. Good to be on the winning side."

Surya (12), batting at number three, failed to convert his start, but he was pleased to see the way Varma and Samson batted in the middle overs.

"To have that start, and then someone like Sanju and Tilak batting that way and taking the tempo ahead from where Abhishek left, it was great," he said.

"Sanju not opening, going down the order, taking responsibility, and Tilak taking confidence and responsibility, that was good to see."

The thrilling win is a confidence booster for India as they now prepare for Sunday's final against Pakistan on the same ground.

Despite the win, India face an anxious wait to see if Pandya, who bowled only one over on Friday, remains fit for the big game on Sunday.

The bowling all-rounder walked off the field after struggling with cramps.

"We will see the condition tomorrow morning (Saturday)," India's bowling coach Morne Morkel said.