Asia Cup: India beat Oman by 21 runs in final group stage game

India rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the game as left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh played his first match of the tournament at Zayed Cricket Stadium

Published: Fri 19 Sept 2025, 10:54 PM

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan launches project for underprivileged to honour late brother's legacy

Cosmetic surgery risks: UAE surgeons warn about 'cheap' fixes, false promises

UAE: Excessive screen time leads to rise in myopia, especially among students under 10

India warmed up for Sunday’s Super Four clash in the Asia Cup with a 21-run victory over Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

After electing to beat, India made 188 for eight on the back of Sanju Samson’s 58 off 45 balls in the final group stage game.

In reply, Oman put up an impressive fight as skipper Jatinder Singh (32) and his opening partner Aamir Kaleem (64 off 46 balls) put on a 58-run partnership for the first wicket.

After Singh fell to Kuldeep Yadav, Kaleem found a great partner in Hammad Mirza (51 off 33 balls) as the two batters added 93 runs for the second wicket.

But they could not bring the asking rate under control. And when both of them fell in the space of five balls, India sealed victory by restricting the Omanis to 167 for four.

India rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the game as left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh played his first match of the tournament.

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka on Saturday in the first Super Four game at Dubai International Stadium.