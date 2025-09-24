Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs to reach final

India romped to an emphatic 41-run win over Bangladesh in their second Super Four game at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Wednesday.

India entered Sunday's final with their second straight-win in the Super Four, while Bangladesh will face a make-or-break clash against Pakistan on the same ground on Thursday.

The winner of Thursday's match will set up a final clash in Dubai, scheduled for Sunday.

India's win also ended Sri Lanka's hopes of reaching the final.

Having made 168 for six on the back of opener Abhishek Sharma's 75 off 35 balls (6 fours, 5 sixes) and Hardik Pandya's 38 off 29 balls, India restricted Bangladesh to 127 all out.

Opener Saif Hasan made 69 off 51 balls, but the rest of the batters had no answer to the India's bowling attack at Dubai International Stadium.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4-0-18-3) and Varun Chakravarthy (4-0-29-2) were outstanding once again, especially the left-arm spinner who sparked the Bangladesh collapse by dismissing Parvez Hossain Emon (21) in the seventh over.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (4-0-18-2) regained his rhythm after a poor performance against Pakistan on Sunday.

Abhishek, the tournament's top-scorer with 248 from five matches, was named man-of-the match after his second straight half-century.

"I was just doing my job. I have told before as well that I do not think much (while going in to bat) and go with the flow," the left-handed opener said.

"If it is in my range, even if it is the first ball, I go for it and try to get the powerplay (going) for my team."