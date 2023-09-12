Asia Cup: India announces Shreyas Iyer still recovering; rules him out from Super Four match against Sri Lanka

All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
The Board for Cricket Control in India has put out an update on Shreyas Iyer's health.
The middle-order batting star missed India's epic Super Four encounter against Pakistan due to back spasms.
The cricketer made a comeback during the Asia Cup after being out of the cricket scene for a few months due to a bulging slip disc and its follow-up surgery.
Iyer featured twice in the tournament but only batted once in the Group A encounter against Pakistan where he scored 14 runs.
Shreyas has revealed the details of his recovery stating that he hasn't fully recovered from the spasms, but was feeling better than before.
The batter will be missing India's second Super Four encounter in the Asia Cup as well, after the medical team advised him to rest and recover.
Dubai-based Meronk shoots 70 to be Tied for 25th alongside playing partner McIlroy
Only the English Premier League splashes out more money than the the Saudi Pro League who are investing heavily in top-flight players
The three-day event being held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai is set to feature hundreds of practitioners from across the UAE
A field of 36 golfers took contested the popular event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Fire course
Organisers says as many as 12,417 athletes have been entered for the Games which take place between Sep 23 - Oct 8, 2023
The club's two leading suitors are British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani
Daszzling opener’s 120-run partnership with Kavisha Kumari Egodage sets up an easy 57-run win over Hong Kong