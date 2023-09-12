Asia Cup: India all out for 213 against Sri Lanka

Vaishnave Mahesh and Kavisha Kumari N Egodage bowl UAE to victory at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur
India were bowled out for 213 in 49.1 overs against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Four clash in Colombo on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka's 20-year-old left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage took the first five-wicket haul of his ODI career, while off-spinner Charith Asalanka snapped up four wickets to run through the Indian batting line-up.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who became the second fastest Indian to 10,000 ODI runs, top scored with 53, while KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan made 39 and 33 respectively.
Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat.
India had hammered arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday in a match played across two days because of rain and now head into their third straight day of cricket.
They made one change with left-arm spinner Axar Patel coming in for Shardul Thakur in the 50-over tournament, which is a prelude to the World Cup starting next month.
Batsman Shreyas Iyer was yet to fully recover from the back spasm which saw him miss the Pakistan match, India's cricket board said.
Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, named an unchanged team from their previous win over Bangladesh in their first match of the Super Four.
