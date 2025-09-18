Asia Cup: I am always motivated to do well against Pakistan, says Kuldeep

India's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav said he is always motivated to do well against Pakistan as the arch-rivals get ready for their Asia Cup rematch in the Super Four stage at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

India won the Group A match last Sunday convincingly, but the game was marred by a handshake controversy which threw the tournament into turmoil.

But now both teams are ready for their second game in the tournament even as India face the already-eliminated Oman in their last Group A game in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

While it remains to be seen if India will field their first eleven against Oman in the inconsequential game, pundits are already pondering about India's possible strategy on Sunday against a Pakistan team has a point to prove after the recent controversy.

But Kuldeep, who has taken 18 wickets in seven ODIs and one T20I at an astonishing average of 12.88 against Pakistan, is ready to weave his magic again.

"There is nothing different in how I train (for Pakistan), but yes, I am always very motivated to do well against them," the left-arm spinner said at a press conference in Dubai on Thursday.

"Maybe the history of the two teams inspires to give my best. I am lucky that I have always performed well against them and hopefully I can continue this."

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Agha said his team was also ready for Sunday's match after last week's group-stage match ended in acrimony when the Indian side refused to shake hands.

Pakistan beat UAE in their final Group A game on Wednesday to advance to the Super Fours stage, where they will also play two teams from Group B in a round robin format.

Bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan has been suspended since 2013 and they play each other only in multi-team tournaments.

"We are ready, we are ready for any challenge," Salman said after their 41-run victory against UAE.

"We just want to play good cricket. If we play good cricket, like we have played in the last few months, I think we'll be good against any side."

Fakhar Zaman made 50 but Pakistan's frontline batters disappointed against UAE's modest attack with opener Saim Ayub falling for his third successive duck in the tournament.

Salman acknowledged they had to bat better.

"We got the job done but we still need to improve our batting in the middle order," Salman said.

"That's been a concern and something we need to work on."

India had cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan last weekend in the first cricket match between the sides since a four-day military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

While the match itself passed without incident, there was no shaking of hands between the captains at the toss or among the players at the end. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav dedicated their victory to the armed forces back home.

The Pakistan Cricket Board called for match referee Andy Pycroft's immediate removal for a code of conduct "violation" and considered withdrawing from the tournament before going ahead with Wednesday's match.

India and Pakistan could meet for a third time at the tournament if they both reach the September 28 final. (with inputs from Reuters)