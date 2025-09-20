Asia Cup: Hridoy rises to the challenge as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka

When it comes to building an innings in T20 cricket after early jolts, it all comes down to crisp shot-making and game awareness in the middle overs.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had two stroke-players in the middle order that enthralled fans and lifted their respective teams at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

But in the end, it was Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy (58 off 37 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) whose contribution proved more valuable than Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka’s (64 not out off 37 balls, 3 fours and 6 sixes) as the Tigers registered a thrilling four-wicket win in the first Super Four match at the Asia Cup.

Batting conditions may have become easier in the second innings, but chasing 169 wasn’t easy against an in-form Sri Lankan team.

Thanks to Hridoy, whose exhibition of shot-making was a joy to watch, Bangladesh reached home safely.

Opener Saif Hassan (61 off 45 balls) also played his part beautifully after his opening partner Tanzid Hasan fell in the first over.

Skipper Litton Das (23) looked set for a big knock, but Wanindu Hasaranga (4-0-22-2) brought Sri Lanka back into the contest by removing Das and Hassan.

Hridoy, though, held his nerve to take Bangladesh to the brink of victory before he fell to Dushmantha Chameera with his team needing 10 runs off nine balls.

Bangladesh survived some last-over drama, eventually reaching home with one ball to spare.

Earlier, Mustafizur Rahman (4-0-20-3), the hugely experienced left-arm pacer, bowled brilliantly for Bangladesh.

But Shanaka, who walked into bat at 65 for three in the 10th over, produced one of the finest knocks of his career to help Sri Lanka post a fighting total.

In the end, his efforts were not enough as Bangladesh completed a confidence-boosting win ahead of their next Super Four games against India and Pakistan.

Skipper Das was confident of chasing down the total in Dubai.

"Before the Asia Cup we played a few series and we chased down the target so we knew we have a good batting side," Das said at tghe post-match presentation.

Hassan was named man-of-the-match for his half-century as well as two catches he took on the field.

Das was all praise for the 26-year-old batter who was playing only his ninth T20 international.

"I know Saif has the talent to win us games. We knew he will be a good batsman in the UAE. I know his character, and know his game," Das said.

The Bangladesh captain said the team is now confident of putting up big performances against India and Pakistan.

"Whenever you chase this type of game, you are pumped up for the next game," he said.

"We have to come good again; new game, new team, we have to bring our A game."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka felt 10-15 more runs with the bat could have made the difference.

"It was a terrific game and we held our nerve but it wasn't enough," he said.

"I was pleased about the batting. We could have done a little better in the last two overs. We were 10-15 runs short."

India will play Pakistan on Sunday in a highly-anticipated Super Four game at Dubai International Stadium.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 169 for 6 (Saif 61, Hridoy 58, Shanaka 2-21) beat Sri Lanka 168 for 7 (Shanaka 64 not out, Mustafizur 3-20, Mahedi 2-25) by four wickets.