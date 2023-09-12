Asia Cup: Here's how Pakistan can still make it to the finals

There can only be two cases in which the team can make it to the last game of the tournament

Photo: AFP

by Web Desk Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 3:19 PM

After an embarrassing defeat to India, many Pakistani cricket fans are still hoping that the Men in Green can make it to the end.

The Pakistani team lost to India by 288 runs on a reserve day, drastically dropping their net run rate. This scenario – although tough – is not impossible.

There can only be two cases in which the team can make it to the end. They are:

In the first case, the Indian team would have to win against Sri Lanka in today's (September 12) match, after which the Men in Blue would also have to beat Bangladesh. In this situation, Pakistan would have more points than Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and Net Run Rate would not come into play.

Otherwise, in case India loses to Sri Lanka today (September 12), then Pakistan would have to beat Sri Lanka, after which Bangladesh would have to beat India. In this situation too, the Net Run Rate will not come into consideration.

ALSO READ: