Asia Cup: Hasaranga rescues Sri Lanka as Hong Kong impress

Sri Lanka survived a big scare to register a four-wicket win over an impressive Hong Kong team in the Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the hero for Sri Lanka as the bowling all-rounder held his nerve to drag the team over the line.

After Hong Kong made 149 for four on a slow batting wicket, the Lankans were on track for a comfortable win at 119 for two after 15 overs.

But Hong Kong fought back brilliantly, taking four wickets for just eight runs in the space of 12 balls as Lanka slumped to 127 for six.

In the middle of all that chaos, Hasaranga (20 not out off nine balls) remained calm as his wonderful cameo took Sri Lanka home with seven balls to spare.

Opener Pathum Nissanka (68 off 44 balls) was Sri Lanka's top scorer. His run out in the 16th over sparked the batting collapse before Hasaranga ensured Nissanka's fine knock didn't go in vain.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka admitted that his team cannot afford to make the same batting mistakes against the big teams in the tournament.

"In that moment, I think our hearts were in our mouths. There are a few areas I am really disappointed about. First three overs when we were bowling and then the 16th over, we lost a couple of wickets and then lost my wicket," said Asalanka, who was dismissed for two.

"In the shorter format, these things can happen, but it cannot keep happening consistently. We have to analyse it and improve ourselves."

Earlier, Nizakat Khan top-scored with 52 not out (38 balls) and opener Anshy Rath made 48 as Hong Kong put up a fighting total on the board.

"I am really proud of the way the boys stood up today, especially in the batting," Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza said.

"Nizakat and Anshy, their partnership was crucial. We missed a few chances, but in the end, the way the bowlers and batters played, I'm very proud of them."