Asia Cup: Harmanpreet hails 'ruthless' India after big win over Pakistan

Harmanpreet Kaur was delighted after India outclassed Pakistan in the seven-wicket win in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

A combination of great bowling by Indian spinners and poor shot selection from the batters saw Pakistan slump from 27 for no loss to 55 all out, the lowest total in women’s T20 internationals for the Pakistani team.

India romped home in just 8.4 overs, losing three wickets, for their third straight win in the tournament.

"Very important win for us, happy with how the entire team performed today. We speak about being ruthless,” Indian skipper Harmanpreet said.

Slow left-armer Shree Charani (4-0-7-3) and leg-spinner Prema Rawat (4-0-9-3) delivered outstanding spells for India.

“All the bowlers have been outstanding. Sticking to their plans, bowling according to their plans, reading the pitch - that is the key,” Harmanpreet said.

“It was important to keep the standards high. Two more games, hopefully we keep playing good cricket."

Shree Charani was named player of the match for her three-wicket spell.

"It's a great feeling to contribute for my team. Just wanted to bowl to my strengths and according to my field,” Charani said.

“I want to continue to do more for my country. I want to keep going with my good work."

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana, on the other hand, was gracious in defeat, acknowledging that her team was completely outplayed by India on Saturday.

“We had a collapse in the batting and struggled (throughout) the whole innings,” Fatima said.

“We know that it was a fresh wicket, and we just wanted to put up the maximum total.”

While India qualified for the semifinals with three wins in Group A, Pakistan will need to beat Hong Kong in their final group-stage game on Monday for a place in the last-four stage.

“We will try to play good cricket there, and in the last match we will try to win and progress to the knockout stage,” Fatima said.