Asia Cup final today: No sign of rain in Colombo ahead of much-anticipated Sri Lanka-India match

The tournament has been highly affected by continuous thunderstorms and drizzling, which curtailed a few games

By ANI Published: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 11:58 AM

India is all set to face defending champion Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

A full-fledged match is expected as there is no sign of rainfall in Colombo at the moment. The sky was bright and clear early this morning.

The Asia Cup 2023 was highly affected by continuous thunderstorms and drizzling in Sri Lanka which curtailed a few games of the tournament.

The match between India and Pakistan in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023 was called off and moved for a reserve day after rain did not allow any play after 24.1 overs.

However, the next day, India continued their batting from where they left and, won the match by 228 runs win at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The final of the ongoing Asia Cup between the hosts Sri Lanka and India promises a thrill-a-minute ride, with both teams recording impressive wins on the road to the final.

While the Lankans will go into the final as the defending champions, Team India, led by in-form Rohit Sharma, will be desperate to lift the trophy that they haven't won since 2018.

Indian squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Sri Lankan squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

